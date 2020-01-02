No Comments

2021 Mustang Mach-E First Edition is Sold Out

A Twister Orange Ford Mustang (left) and a Rapid Red 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E First Edition

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Bad news if you were out here thinking that you’d wait until 2020 to score a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E First Edition: They’re all gone. The Mustang Mach-E First Edition is sold out with all available slots filling up rather quickly before year’s end. In announcing that there are no more First Editions left to be had, Ford has also revealed some interesting trends about all reservations thus far.

Ford opened up reservations for its new Mustang Mach-E after it was revealed in November ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show. While Ford stops short of saying how many folks have plunked down $500 to reserve a Mustang Mach-E, it does say that 30 percent of all reservations thus far are for the higher-performance Mach-E GT variant, which is targeted to deliver 459 horsepower and 612 lb-ft of torque and a sub-four-second 0-60 mph time.

More on the Mach-E: What you need to know about the all-new, all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E

Though there’s no telling how much of the remaining 70 percent of reservations are made up of the California Route 1 Edition, California is the largest market by far with more than 25 percent of all orders so far. California has one of the best electric infrastructures in the nation and is the largest market for EVs and other electrified vehicle types, so that’s not much of a surprise. Fifty-five percent of all reservations overall are for models equipped with electric all-wheel drive, and 80 percent have opted for the Extended Range battery.

Ford also hits on one of the most popular topics when it comes to a pony: color. Carbonized Gray is the most popular choice, having been chosen by 38 percent of customers, followed by Grabber Blue Metallic at 35 percent and Rapid Red at 27 percent.

The reserve period for the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E runs through mid-year, at which point proper orders can be placed. The first deliveries are set to take place at the end of 2020.

New from Ford: 2020 Ford Ranger available with FX2 Package for better off-road capabilities