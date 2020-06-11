No Comments

National Corvette Museum Reopens With Revamped Displays

Earlier this month, the National Corvette Museum reopened after closing its doors for 12 weeks due to the pandemic. Here’s what you can expect to see if you plan to visit this auto history hotspot sometime in the near future.

New additions

Check out: Renovated Corvette Museum reopens with new mid-engine exhibit | Autoblog https://t.co/uLQPrQnU4I via @therealautoblog — MAM Corvette Passion (@CorvettePassion) June 8, 2020

Some of the most obvious updates can be seen in the museum’s main gallery. An ex-Corvette Racing C7.R chassis anchors the center of this exhibit. The museum has also incorporated interactive touch screens, artifact display cases, a digital projection display. There’s also a historical lineup of Corvettes that played a key role in the model’s evolution.

Another fresh offering is an exhibit that GM collaborated with the museum on, “The Vision Realized: 60 Years of Mid-Engine Corvette Design.” GM’s goal for the exhibit was to establish a gallery that would pay tribute to the key vehicles that paved the way for the present-day Stingray.

This Corvette-focused display features the Corvette XP-987 GT, the original Corvette Indy Concept, and a C8 model. You can also get up close to mid-engine Corvette prototypes like the Astro II, CERV-1, CERV-II, the XP-819 rear-engine Corvette, and the Reynolds Aluminum Corvette.

And make sure to check out the “Entombed Corvette” display when you visit NCM. It spotlights a 1954 Corvette that had been buried in a brick “tomb” for almost three decades.

Tips for planning a visit

Here are a few tips for planning a visit to the NCM this summer or later this year.

Plan on spending 1-2 hours touring the museum, to make sure you see all of the displays you want without feeling rushed.

The museum is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT every day except on holidays, so plan your visit accordingly.

Leave your pets at home, since only service animals are allowed in the museum.

Pack hand sanitizer and face masks to stay safe from COVID-19 germs while browsing the displays.

Give your car a thorough clean when you get home from your visit to further protect yourself and your family from the virus.

