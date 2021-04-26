No Comments

New Audi A6 E-Tron Concept Revealed

This render of the new A6 e-tron Concept teases Audi’s next big milestone in EV luxury

Photo: Audi

Shanghai, China, is currently playing host to Auto Shanghai 2021. This expansive auto show is one of the first to accept in-person attendees since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year. Thanks to the event’s safety measures, enthusiasts are getting a good look at some exciting upcoming vehicles. One of the most eye-catching is the new Audi A6 e-tron Concept, which was revealed last week.

A first look at the new Audi A6 e-tron Concept

On April 19, 2021, Audi pulled the proverbial curtain back on their latest electric vehicle. The new Audi A6 e-tron Concept is a sharp-looking sedan that falls squarely into Audi’s midsize “sportback” family of vehicles. The vehicle isn’t apparently intended to be a replacement for the current Audi A6, but rather a concurrently produced vehicle. As can be seen from the above picture, this concept A6 e-tron has a similar reverse grille and headlights to its standard A6 sibling. Some of the vehicle’s coolest features include its sleek, aerodynamic design, Quattro all-wheel drive, projection turn signals, and camera mirrors. There’s currently no word on if these features will appear in the eventual production version.

However, the biggest part of the A6 e-tron Concept’s reveal has to do with its new platform. Dubbed the “Premium Platform Electric,” or “PPE” for short, this architecture offers a number of possibilities for configuration with different vehicles. It is Audi’s intention to use the PPE platform on at least three upcoming EVs.

The platform will be built with 800-volt charging technology. Smart engineering will enable the A6 e-tron Concept to charge up to 270 kW at a rapid pace. Audi also revealed that the vehicle will have a projected range of around 434 miles before needing to stop at a charging station.

The new Audi A6 e-tron Concept and future PPE-based EVs are currently set to enter production within the next few years. They will be produced by Audi plants in Europe and China.