New Buick Envision Eyes Early 2021 Canadian Release
On August 13, consumers finally got the chance to place their orders for the 2021 Buick Envision. The sleek crossover is set to be one of Buick’s biggest new releases, and a standout in its 2021 model year lineup. While U.S. drivers will see the new Buick Envision at their local dealerships in late 2020, Canadian enthusiasts will have to wait a bit longer.
The new Buick Envision in Canada
The 2021 Envision is currently being produced at GM’s Jinqiao factory in Shanghai. Initial production is focusing on the vehicle’s top trim levels: the Preferred, the Essence, and the Avenir. It will be these three trims that hit U.S. and Canadian dealerships in the near future. However, Canada is set to receive their 2021 Envisions a few months after the U.S. While no specific dates have been announced, the target is early 2021.
No reason has been given for the difference in release windows between the U.S. and Canada. However, a possible explanation could be the addition of extra, “cold-weather” features that will be included in the Canadian release. In order to combat the notoriously harsh climates of the country, GM’s cold weather center in Kapuskasing, Ontario, has been working to develop special safety technologies to aid Canadian drivers. Michael McPhee, brand director of Buick Canada, had this to say about the project: “Engineers at our Canadian Technical Centre played a critical role in the 2021 Envision active safety technologies such as Lane Keep Assist and Front and Rear Park Assist. With our CTC sites in Oshawa, Markham and Kapuskasing, General Motors has the largest automotive software engineering workforce in Canada.”
With production on track in China, Canadian drivers can expect the new Buick Envision to arrive at dealerships within the first few months of 2021. The price of the premium crossover has not yet been announced.
