No Comments

New Cadillac CELESTIQ Will Be Built at GM’s Global Technical Center

Teaser image of the all-new Cadillac CELESTIQ

Photo: Cadillac

Cadillac recently revealed teaser images of its new flagship sedan: the CELESTIQ. The luxurious electric vehicle represents the future of the brand through its design and sustainability. General Motors also announced that the new Cadillac would be built at its Global Technical Center.

Tech Upgrade: Super Cruise towing capability included in Cadillac Escalade update

The Cadillac CELESTIQ will be the first production vehicle built at the GM Global Technical Center. To help aid this process, GM is investing over $81 million toward the facility in Warren, Michigan. This financial gain will prepare the campus with the necessary equipment to build the new EV.

“As Cadillac’s future flagship sedan, CELESTIQ signifies a new, resurgent era for the brand,” said Mark Reuss, president, General Motors. “Each one will be hand-built by an amazing team of craftspeople on our historic Technical Center campus, and today’s investment announcement emphasizes our commitment to delivering a world-class Cadillac with nothing but the best in craftsmanship, design, engineering and technology.”

Much like the previously introduced Cadillac LYRIQ, the new CELESTIQ will also be built on the GM Ultium Platform. This platform is noted as the heart of the brand’s EV strategy and includes everything from propulsion components to battery cells and more. Also at the GM Global Technical Center campus is the Additive Industrialization Center that opened in 2020. Here, Cadillac is able to create its own 3D-printed components, which were first utilized on the CT4-V and CT5-V.

“This investment is a great example of our commitment to GM’s EV transformation as we apply our manufacturing expertise to a one-of-a-kind, ultra-luxury vehicle for the Cadillac brand,” said Gerald Johnson, executive vice president of Global Manufacturing and Sustainability. “The advanced manufacturing technology and tools we are utilizing on CELESTIQ will help our team deliver the highest quality vehicles to our customers.”

The 2024 Cadillac CELESTIQ is slated to officially debut at the end of July. There’s no doubt that additional details will be revealed leading up to the introduction, and we’ll be covering them right here!