What’s New on the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander?
On Feb. 16, Mitsubishi unveiled the new 2022 Outlander on Amazon Live, making it the first vehicle to debut this way. This crossover has been extensively redesigned and now has an improved performance, more amenities, and updated technology offerings.
What Is Super All-Wheel Control? A look at the system and its ECO driving mode
Performance
The 2022 Outlander features a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and an enhanced Super All-Wheel Control system. Its new drive mode selector offers five modes for 2WD models and six modes for S-AWC models to increase traction in different driving conditions.
Exterior
The fourth generation of the Outlander comes with a new Dynamic Shield front as well as more muscular fenders and a wider stance than the previous generation. The crossover also offers available 20-inch two-tone alloy wheels, LED front fog lights, and a power panoramic sunroof.
Interior
On the inside, the Outlander has seating for up to seven passengers and is the only model in its segment with a standard third row. Its new 3-Zone Climate Control keeps the interior at the preferred temperatures of you and your passengers. In the front row, eight-way power seats with key-linked memory function remember your seat settings.
Technology
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities are now available on the Outlander, so you can sync your smartphone with the 9-inch infotainment display without plugging it in. You can charge your phone using the front USB ports or available wireless charging. Plus, you can now upgrade to the 10-speaker BOSE audio system.
The crossover also has an available 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.8-inch full-color Head-Up Display that places driving information on the windshield. In addition, Forward Collision Mitigation, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Automatic Emergency Braking, and Blind Spot Warning with Lane Change Assist are newly standard on the crossover.
The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander has a starting price of $25,795 and will go on sale in April. Mitsubishi will reveal full specs for the crossover closer to its release date.
