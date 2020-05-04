No Comments

Oh Boy, The Ford Puma ST is Coming

The first teaser image for the new Ford Puma ST

Photo: Ford

The all-new Ford Puma is a pretty cool little crossover that introduces a bit of aesthetic uniqueness to the automaker’s crossover lineup. It’s also got a bunch of wicked-sounding trims like the Puma Titanium X and Puma ST-Line X Vignale, which sound like arcade fighting games. Now the sporty-looking crossover is getting even sportier with a new addition joining the lineup this year: the high-performance 2020 Ford Puma ST.

Ford teased the Ford Puma ST last week with a video it tossed up on social media. You get a nice array of quick cuts to stuff you’d want to show off like the ST-style wheels, the sporty mesh grille with ST badge, embroidered Recaro seats, and an aerodynamic rear spoiler. Better still, there’s the sound of a turbo engine revving to life and roaring in competition with the soundtrack. Nice little tease, this.

Teaser: The 2020 Ford Puma ST

Seemingly not content to just hint at it, Ford also showed off a mock-up of the whole shebangabang, which you can see up top. Not much surprising, here; it looks pretty much like what you’d expect a Ford Puma ST to look like. What’s maybe notable: the choice to show it off in an electric shade of green, which is a stark change from the usual blue hues that Ford has used in its debuts the past few years.

“Puma is a very exciting vehicle, and we know there is huge interest in this product, particularly among the ranks of ST fans across Europe,” said Dan Jones, senior manager of communications for Ford Europe.

Given that Ford has kept the ST badge alive in the United States with the Ford Edge ST and all-new Explorer ST SUVS, it’s a fair bet that a Ford Puma ST could raise a few eyebrows on the other side of the Atlantic. But let’s not hold our breaths for either the Puma or Puma ST making their way stateside, or at least not any time in the near future. Ford expects to launch the Puma ST in Europe later this year and will have more details on powertrain, features, and all that good stuff closer to launch.

