The New Lego “Ghostbusters” ECTO-1 Is Bigger Than My Head

This is not made of Lego bricks

Photo: The News Wheel

In case you missed it, Lego recently debuted its largest, most-detailed version of the iconic ECTO-1 vehicle from the upcoming installation of the Ghostbusters movie franchise, Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Measuring 18 inches long, 8 inches high, and 6 inches wide, this thing is bigger than my head. (Yes, I used tape measure to compare and the thing is massive. The toy, not my head.)

In years past, the Lego company has produced smaller and less expensive versions of the ECTO-1, even creating a tiny tag base version for its Lego Dimensions video game. But this gigantic iteration comes with a hefty price tag of $199.99. Although it’s not the most expensive Lego set out there (looking at you, $800 Millennium Falcon…), it’s still up there for a piece — well… 2,352 pieces — of film history.

Lego wants you to be able to take a spin in the new version of the ECTO-1 before the new film comes out and enjoy all of its gadgets and gizmos. The classic 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor comes with a Remote Trap Vehicle that lets you catch ghosts on the go, a tracking antenna on its roof rack to help monitor psychokinetic energy, and a new gunner seat that even rotates outside of the car while it’s moving.

Bring an original back to life! 💥 The LEGO ECTO-1 returns for a new generation of #Ghostbusters on November 15. @Lego_Group https://t.co/xqsefBIbX1 pic.twitter.com/7l4e2t3fgS — Ghostbusters (@Ghostbusters) November 5, 2020

The new ECTO-1 set is part of its Lego Creator Expert line of builds meant for ages 18 and up, but is currently unavailable on the Lego website. But I’m sure you could find a reasonably priced* option on Amazon or eBay… On top of that sadness, the two other ECTO-1 sets made by Lego are considered retired products, so you’d definitely need to search the dark corners of the web to enjoy crafting the legendary vehicle. Good luck!

*I definitely meant overpriced. Sorry.