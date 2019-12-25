No Comments

New Lincoln Christmas Commercials Remind You It Could Always Be Worse

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company/YouTube

It’s Christmas morning. If you’re party of a family that celebrates that particular holiday, there’s a reasonable chance that your day has already descended into chaos. Maybe someone decided to bury an axe into the dam and start talking about the impeachment. Maybe mom’s breakfast sausage pizza didn’t turn out the way her mom made it and she’s locked herself in the bathroom with a bottle of cab.

Think it’s all bad? Lincoln’s new commercials for its Wish List sales event want you to know it could always be worse.

4 New Lincoln Christmas Commercials

Snow Globe

Take, for example, the above. Imagine walking into this scenario. Sure, it’s maybe not as emotionally damaging as having to come to terms with your father’s archaic worldview, but it’s pretty anxiety-inducing all the same. Fortunately, if you’ve got a 2020 Lincoln Aviator with Active Motion Massage seats. (or someone in your family does, at least), you can just pop on outside and take a break. The time away may never restore the respect you’ve lost for your loved ones, but it’s a start.

Holiday Mayhem

Or how about this one, which is … basically the same scenario except the chaos is no longer confined to a giant bubble fit for John Travolta? Yeesh. You really get the sense that maybe this mom might wanna get a reliable babysitter for the kids or something.

Art of Flight

Oh. Well, there’s dad. Hey, at least he looks like a fun guy. Probably not the kind to start a large, sprawling fight with his grown child that leads to slammed doors and years of silence. But even if that comes to pass, you can always cut through the silence with the Aviator’s 28-speaker Revel Ultima 3D system. Just play “Cat’s in the Cradle” real loud and pretend it’s allllll good.

Goat Yoga

Ya know what? This is fine. It’s got two things that we can all agree are great: goats and exercise. Let’s call this one a success.

