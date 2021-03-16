No Comments

Lincoln Debuts New Nautilus Commercial at Grammys

Jon Batiste pretends to play the piano key shifter in ‘Ivory Steps’

Photo: Lincoln

Hey, did ya watch the Grammys on Sunday? No? Well, don’t sweat it. If the ratings say anything, you’re not alone. But! Whether you watched the show or not, you can now check out the first commercial for the new 2021 Lincoln Nautilus.

Also New from Lincoln: Three-row Aviator brings class, style to the luxury crossover segment

Watch: Jon Batiste, New Lincoln Nautilus in ‘Ivory Steps’

In “Ivory Steps,” which debuted Sunday during the awards show, Golden Globe- and Emmy-winner and Academy Award-nominee Jon Batiste grabs a really convenient parking spot and does some dancing. True to the commercial’s title, Batiste pretends to tickle the Nautilus’ new piano key shifter before finding that the painted lines of a crosswalk have a musical quality all their own.

“Music plays a central role in uniting our community and our clients, and this work showcases how our sanctuary can inspire,” said Eric Peterson, Lincoln marketing communications manager. “This content is a celebration of music and the new Nautilus, and we’re proud to work with an artist who feels as much passion for it as we do.”

New Nautilus gets key tech upgrades

The new center stack of the 2021 Lincoln Nautilus

Photo: Lincoln

Lincoln revealed the revamped 2021 Lincoln Nautilus late last year, revealing that it would become the latest vehicle in the portfolio with the signature piano key shifter. The new Nautilus also brings the new SYNC 4 infotainment system to the Lincoln brand as well as a massive 12.2 center stack screen.

In addition to debuting “Ivory Steps” at the Grammys, Lincoln held a VIP screening of the show at the rooftop winter cabins in New York City’s Seaport District. Lincoln is also sponsoring the Grammy Awards Radio station on Pandora through the end of the month.

The 2021 Lincoln Nautilus launched at Lincoln dealerships nationwide in March.

Set Yourself Up for Success: Three reasons why you should trust a Lincoln dealer for service and maintenance