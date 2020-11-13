No Comments

New Mopar Doors-off Mirror Kit Is Offered for Jeep Models

The Mopar doors-off mirror kit

Photo: FCA

Mopar is now offering a new doors-off mirror kit for the Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler. This kit improves visibility and makes it easier to keep an eye on your surroundings when taking an open-air adventure in your Jeep.

What does the doors-off mirror kit do?

The 2021 Jeep Gladiator with EcoDiesel V6

Photo: FCA

The factory-installed front doors on the Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler come with side mirrors attached to them. This means that if you want to have an open-air driving experience you can’t use your side mirrors to look at traffic or maneuver around obstacles.

The Mopar doors-off mirror kit resolves this issue. It features two mounted side mirrors that are quick and convenient to install on the Jeep, so you can have better visibility when driving without doors. Mopar designed the mirrors specifically for the Gladiator and Wrangler, providing a field of view that matches that of the original mirrors.

The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

Photo: FCA

The mirrors’ mounting brackets have a black power-coat finish and an anti-corrosion undercoat so that they can handle inclement weather. They also have a built-in break-away feature to avoid damage when you drive on narrow trails. In addition, the kit has warranty coverage for two years/unlimited miles from the purchase date or the remainder of the new vehicle’s three-year/36,000-mile warranty.

Each mirror attaches to the upper door hinge and a cowl-end cap bolt. A custom thumb wheel-nut-clamp acts as the door flange’s attachment point. To install the mirrors, all you need is a T40 bit wrench, which you’ll find in the standard tool kit of the new Gladiator and Wrangler.

You can purchase the Mopar doors-off mirror kit as a stand-alone accessory for $295. The kit is compatible with 2020 and newer Gladiator models as well as 2018 and newer Wrangler models.