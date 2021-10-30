No Comments

New Radiant Package Will Be Option on 2022 Cadillac CT4

2022 Cadillac CT4-V

The 2022 Cadillac CT4 allows you to customize the exterior look of the luxury sedan with the new Radiant Package. The 2022 CT4. To opt for the new Radiant Package, you must have the Luxury or Premium Luxury trim levels of the 2022 CT4.

Car Care: Maintenance tasks to complete in the fall

When you upgrade the look of the 2022 CT4 with the new package, you’ll ground the sedan with 20-inch alloy wheels with a Polished/Dark Android Gloss finish. A bright grille offers a signature look to the sedan. The Luxury trim also offers monochromatic Cadillac emblems. You don’t get this design detail on the Premium Luxury trim.

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade, 2021 Cadillac XT4, and 2021 Cadillac XT6 offer a Radiant Package, too, that boasts similar features to the package available on the 2022 CT4. The package on these 2021 models is designed to create an exclusive exterior design and a higher level of luxury.

“The addition of optional monochrome Cadillac crests comes in the wake of the luxury marque’s ongoing transition to a cleaner black and white logo on its upcoming onslaught of electric vehicles. Cadillac first began implementing the new monochrome badge across its social media accounts and official website earlier this month,” according to CadillacSociety.com writer Alexandra Purcell.

Cadillac models powered by an internal combustion engine still sport the multicolor crest, she adds.

2022 Cadillac CT4 specs

A standard 2.0-liter turbocharged engine generates 237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. The available 2.7-liter turbocharged engine delivers 310 horsepower and 359 lb-ft of torque on the Premium Luxury trim. The V-series features a 2.7-liter Turbo engine paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission that generates 325 horsepower.

The 2022 CT4 features standard LED exterior lighting, the Cadillac use experience equipped with an 8-inch diagonal color touch screen, and Rotary Infotainment Controller. It offers smartphone integration via wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.