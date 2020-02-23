No Comments

Nicolas Lory Named Managing Director, Lincoln Direct Markets

Nicolas Lory, the new managing director for Lincoln Direct Markets

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Nicolas Lory has been appointed the new managing director of Lincoln Direct Markets, taking over in the role for Sarah Rae. Rae has accepted a digital marketing position within Ford Motor Company that has her moving back to her native Canada.

Though Lory has been with Ford MoCo for more than 20 years, this marks his first position within the Lincoln luxury brand. Prior to accepting this latest role, Lory served as the sales director for Ford Middle East. He originally came on board with Ford Middle East in Africa in 2015 as the Saudi Arabia market lead for Ford Customer Service Division and then moved into the role of manager of sales.

As the managing director of Lincoln Direct Markets, he will leverage his regional expertise to help along expansion in the Middle East — particularly key markets like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait — as well as emerging markets in North Africa and the Asia Pacific region. Lincoln has stated that it plans to launch the brand in new, as-yet unnamed markets in 2020 and expects overall sales growth of 50 percent.

“This is an exciting time for Lincoln across the Middle East,” said Lory. “We continue to expand our product offering with the recent launch of the all-new Nautilus and Aviator SUVs, and the brand’s distributor development in the UAE is helping to drive not only sales, but also customer satisfaction.”

A native of France, Lory is trilingual — fluent in French, Spanish, and English — and notes that he’s coming along in his Arabic.

