No Comments

Nissan Aims for Carbon Neutrality by 2050

Photo: Nissan

The Nissan Motor Co. has its sights set on going green, with the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. To help the company achieve this, the automaker wants all of its new models to be electrified by 2030. On top of that, Nissan intends to slash its carbon emissions by investing in cleaner manufacturing technology and advances in vehicle electrification. Here’s what the company has planned.

Smart and Efficient: The Nissan sedan lineup

A cleaner, greener Nissan

Photo: Nissan

In a press release, Nissan detailed four key goals it intends to pursue to help the company become more sustainable. First, the automaker is looking to pioneer affordable solid-state battery technology, which will make long-range EVs accessible to more drivers. Second, Nissan wants to boost the efficiency of its e-POWER powertrain. The company’s third major goal is the creation of what it calls a “battery ecosystem.” Nissan plans to collaborate with the energy sector to create on-site renewable energy sources to power its buildings. And finally, the automaker wants to amp up both productivity via the Nissan Intelligent Factory initiative, a project that’s all about increasing energy and material efficiency in the car manufacturing process.

“We’re determined to help create a carbon neutral society and accelerate the global effort against climate change,” Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida stated in a press release. “Our offering in electrified vehicles will continue to expand around the world, and this will make a major contribution to Nissan becoming carbon neutral. We will continue to drive innovation that enriches people’s lives as we pursue a sustainable future for all.”

Well-Maintained Tires Improve Your Efficiency: Here’s how to assess your car’s tires

Other initiatives Nissan is no stranger to eco-friendly products and manufacturing processes. For decades, the company has strived to reduce its emissions and provide mass-market EVs, like the Nissan LEAF. And the ongoing Nissan Green Program seeks to make the company more sustainable on every front, taking inspiration from the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, which cover everything from water scarcity to responsible waste management.