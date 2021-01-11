No Comments

Nissan Canada Offers Fun Virtual Meeting Backgrounds

Photo: Nissan

Since the pandemic struck, virtual meetings have become a way of life. To help put some personality back into your Zoom calls, Nissan Canada has cooked up a series of background images for your enjoyment. Here’s a closer look at some of the most entertaining picks of the bunch.

Stay Safe at Home: Shop online for your next Nissan

A few of our favorites

Photo: Nissan

If you didn’t get a chance to scoop up a 2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition model, don’t fret. You can pretend to flaunt this one at your next Zoom meeting.

Photo: Nissan

For most of us, this background is probably as close as we’ll ever come to being in the cockpit of a 2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition model.

Photo: Nissan

Nothing says, “I’m a busy professional on the go” like conducting your virtual meeting from your car. If you don’t have anywhere to go, that’s okay too — just pull up this background to dupe your co-workers into thinking you’re behind the wheel of your Nissan Murano.

Photo: Nissan

If you really want to show the world that you’re passionate about renewable energy and going green, check out this LEAF background. The wind turbines really tie it all together.

Photo: Nissan

For gearheads that like to keep it simple, consider this neon GT-R sign. As cool as it looks, your body will probably cover the GT-R logo if you use it as a background during a meeting. But at least you’ll appear to give off an otherworldly glow!

Photo: Nissan

Want something a little more badass? How about the Nissan GT-R Godzilla, posing with its namesake, the King of the Monsters himself?

Photo: Nissan

Monster fans, rejoice! There’s another background featuring the Nissan GT-R alongside the world-famous kaiju. Wouldn’t this be a sight to behold if you were driving along a curvy mountain pass?

Photo: Nissan

If you’re passionate about affordable compact sedans that are loaded with safety tech, you’ll love this exciting Sentra background.

Photo: Nissan

The Nissan Ariya isn’t slated to hit dealerships until late 2021. While you won’t be able to take it for a spin until then, you can see how you’d look behind the wheel of this upcoming EV by superimposing yourself over the cockpit. Close enough, right?

Help Your Nissan Stay Healthy: Schedule service online

You can check out the whole selection of virtual meeting backgrounds at the Nissan Canada website.