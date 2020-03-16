No Comments

Nissan Canada Reports Impressive February Sales

2020 Nissan Kicks SV

Photo: Nissan

During the month of February, Nissan Canada managed to move 6,943 models — and set a few records. Here’s a profile of each record breaker.

2020 Nissan Rogue

Photo: Nissan

The Nissan Rogue remains the best-selling model for Nissan Canada. In February, it sold 2,127 units, an increase of 7.3 percent compared to last year’s figures. It’s no wonder this model is a bestseller — it comes standard with Quick Comfort heated seats, advanced driver-assist technology, and offers available leather seats and a nine-speaker Bose sound system

2020 Nissan Leaf

Based on the Leaf’s sales figures, it seems like 245 Canadian drivers decided to go green in February. That’s an 89.9 percent increase over 2019’s sales. In addition to coming standard with built-in navigation capabilities, tons of safety technology, and smartphone integration, the Leaf earns 1.9L/100km on the city streets.

2020 Nissan Kicks

Photo: Nissan

With 1,021 models sold, the Kicks smashed its previous February sales record with an increase of 28.1 percent. This stylishly quirky crossover offers Bose headrest speakers, best-in-class fuel economy, and wealth of customization options thanks to the Kicks Color Studio, which lets you express yourself with mix and match color accents.

Kick it Up a Notch: Shop for the 2020 Nissan Kicks

2020 Nissan NV200

Photo: Nissan

This compact cargo van achieved its best February ever, with 182 units driven off the lot — a 55.2 percent increase from last year. Maybe it’s because this reliable van is loaded with standard technology, including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Siri Eyes Free, and a cabin that’s designed to feel like a mobile office.

2020 Nissan Micra

Photo: Nissan

The Nissan Micra managed to steal the show in February, with 443 units sold. That’s nearly a 40 percent increase, compared to last year’s sales. This compact car is remarkably efficient, earning 6.8L/100km when cruising on the highway. It even lets you choose between a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed automatic.

Want Something a Little Different? Test drive the 2020 Nissan Qashqai

Did you buy a Nissan recently? Head to the comments below and tell us which model you chose!