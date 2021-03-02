No Comments

Nissan Frontier Wins J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study

Photo: Nissan

The outgoing model of the Nissan Frontier may be a bit long in the tooth, but this truck has stuck around for a reason. According to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, the 2018 Nissan Frontier is the top model in the Midsize Pickup segment.

Built to Last: Choose a CPO Nissan

Long-lasting reliability

To win this honor, the Frontier had to outclass its competition in a survey of drivers. This study inquired about the number of issues that drivers experienced per 100 vehicles over the course of three years. That means the lower a vehicle scores, the higher it ranks in terms of dependability.



The Frontier finished at the top of its segment, with a score of 106. That’s slightly over one issue per vehicle over the course of three years in service. More impressively still, as of 2021, the Frontier has earned the highest rating in the J.D. Power U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study for three years in a row.

“The Vehicle Dependability Study is a great validation of a vehicle’s true quality because it comes after three years of real world, everyday use,” explained James Moss, vice president, Total Customer Satisfaction, Nissan North America, Inc. “Earning the top spot in the competitive midsize truck segment is an immense point of pride for us.”

The next-generation Nissan Frontier

Photo: Nissan

Recently Nissan unveiled the 2022 Nissan Frontier. With a design inspired by the classic Nissan Hardbody, this midsize pickup promises off-road capability and impressive performance. It boasts a 3.8-liter direct-injection V6 engine that provides best-in-class 310 horsepower and 281 lb-ft of torque, along with shift-on-the-fly four-wheel drive and Off-Road Mode.

Get Ready to Upgrade: Value your trade-in vehicle

The next-gen Frontier is set to go on sale in the summer of 2021.