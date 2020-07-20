No Comments

Nissan Gets a Fresh Logo for its New Era

Photo: Nissan

Nissan hasn’t been shy about its big plans for the future. The automaker is looking to introduce new models, pare down its excess operations, and reinvent its aesthetic. And a key part of this company-wide makeover lies in its new logo, shown above. Here’s a look at the ideas that went into creating this revised emblem.

From concept to creation

Photo: Nissan

Nissan has kept its previous logo for the past two decades, and with the company moving in a new direction, the automaker’s leadership felt it was time for a change. The new logo has been in the works since the summer of 2017.

Alfonso Albaisa, the automaker’s senior vice president of global design, brought together a team helmed by Tsutomu Matsuo, Nissan deputy general manager of the company’s advanced design department. Their task was to brainstorm the logo’s new look, focusing on the keywords “thin, light, and flexible.”

“Inspiration was drawn from breakthroughs in science, technology, and connectivity. How these have brought fundamental changes to our customers,” said Albaisa. “As you can imagine, visions of digitalization started swirling in our heads.”

When bringing the logo to life, the design team had to consider a wide variety of factors. For starters, when the logo was utilized as an illuminated badge, it had to read clearly at a distance. Still, it had to make a strong impression both on paper and as a standard badge.

A high-tech look for an electrified era

Photo: Nissan

The new Nissan logo stands in stark contrast to the outgoing design. The old design was harder, blockier, and more mechanical. The new logo, on the other hand, has that airy, futuristic vibe you’d expect to find at an Apple store.

Design team leader Tsutomu Matsuo weighed in on the new look, saying, “At Nissan, this strong belief in the power of achievement has never wavered and can be seen in our pioneering efforts in electrification, driver assistance, and digital connectivity. Our logo has to convey all of this in just a glance, to show our commitment to our customers, employees, and society.”

The all-electric Nissan Aryia crossover will be the first model to sport this new badge. “It’s the perfect platform for this new logo,” Albaisa stated.

What do you think of the new logo? Sound off in the comments below!