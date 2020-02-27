No Comments

Nissan Invites African American Students to the 2020 Next Gen Summit

Photo: Nissan

During February, Nissan welcomed over 60 African American high school students to its 2020 Next Gen Summit. This leadership and education workshops took students on a tour of Nissan facilities, including the corporate headquarters, the Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant, and Nissan Stadium, where they’ll get to meet and greet Tennessee Titans alumni Blaine Bishop, Chris Sanders, and Kevin Dyson.

Star students get an inside look at Nissan’s operations

Photo: Nissan

The young men who attended the Next Gen Summit were all outstanding students, selected from six cities — Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Jackson, Nashville, and Washington, D.C. To earn a seat at the workshop, each high-achieving student needed a recommendation from his school, an impressive resume, and the ability to ace an interview with local representatives of 100 Black Men of America, Inc.

“We’re thrilled to welcome a new group of student leaders to our headquarters,” says Rodney Francis, Nissan’s director of Diversity and Inclusion. “Every year, we enjoy interacting with young men identified as up-and-comers in their community and giving them a glimpse into the inner workings of our business.”

John E. Hardy, the executive director of 100 Black Men of Jackson, Inc., says that students in his community look forward to a chance to participate every year. He thinks the Summit is a great way for students to see the vast array of employment opportunities available to them.

“It lends credence to the motto of the 100 Black Men of America, Inc. − ‘What They See Is What They’ll Be,’ Hardy stated.

Honoring Black History Month

Photo: Nissan

Francis hopes each student walks way from the Summit feeling inspired and better equipped to succeed in both school and life. He also explained that it’s no coincidence that this Summit is taking place during Black History Month.

“Part of Nissan’s celebration of black culture and heritage is providing opportunities for the next generation of black youth,” Francis stated.

Nissan has enjoyed a seven-year-long partnership with 100 Black Men of America, Inc., and has hosted over 350 students at events like the Next Gen Summit.