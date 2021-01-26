No Comments

Nissan Kicks Makes US News’ List of Most Fuel-Efficient SUVs

2020 Nissan Kicks

Photo: Nissan

If saving money at the pump is one of your driving goals in 2021, consider getting behind the wheel of the Nissan Kicks. The staff at U.S. News & World Report named the popular 2020 Kicks to its list of The 14 Most Fuel-Efficient SUVs in 2021.

Over the years, SUVs have become the go-to vehicle for families on the go, road trippers, adventure seekers, and commuters who want extra space for cargo. According to U.S. News & World Report writer Jon Travers, SUVs are also appreciated by drivers for their higher driving position, easier access to the cargo area, and better performance in inclement weather due to all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive capabilities. And, now with the roundup from U.S. News, fuel-efficiency rates as another favorable benefit for SUVs, especially in the 2020 Nissan Kicks.

In the pub’s list, the 2020 Nissan Kicks ranks above models from Lexus, Hyundai, Honda, Subaru, Ford, and Toyota. The 2020 Kicks earned a USN Overall Score of 7.6/10, and according to Travers, boasts an annual fuel cost of $1,050.

The 2020 Nissan Kicks returns EPA-estimated fuel-efficiency ratings of 31 mpg in the city and 36 mpg on the highway thanks in part to its speed-sensitive electric power steering. The Kicks features a 1.6-liter 16-valve four-cylinder engine paired to an Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) that generates 122 horsepower and 114 lb-ft of torque.

In addition to notable fuel-efficiency ratings, the 2020 Kicks brings a long list of standard features, attractive price tag, and plenty of space for cargo adds Travers.

Its funky styling and comprehensive list of advanced driver-assist technologies including rear automatic braking, blind-spot warning, and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection add to the appeal of the 2020 Kicks, according to Travers.