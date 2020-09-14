No Comments

Nissan Releases Pricing Details for the 2021 TITAN

Photo: Nissan

The 2021 Nissan TITAN and 2021 TITAN XD are carryover models from 2020, but despite this, they gained a minor price increase. Here’s a look at what the 2021 TITAN and TITAN XD will cost.

Pricing adjustments

Photo: Nissan

The latest TITAN and TITAN XD models are priced as follows:

TITAN King Cab

TITAN S King Cab 4×2: $36,550

TITAN SV King Cab 4×2: $40,390

TITAN S King Cab 4×4: $39,780

TITAN SV King Cab 4×4: $43,620

TITAN PRO-4X King Cab 4×4: $48,070

TITAN Crew Cab

TITAN S Crew Cab 4×2: $39,280

TITAN SV Crew Cab 4×2: $42,730

TITAN SL Crew Cab 4×2: $54,530

TITAN Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4×2: $56,040

TITAN S Crew Cab 4×4: $42,410

TITAN SV Crew Cab 4×4: $45,860

TITAN PRO-4X Crew Cab 4×4: $50,290

TITAN SL Crew Cab 4×4: $57,760

TITAN Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4×4: $59,280

TITAN XD

TITAN XD S Crew Cab 4×4: $45,030

TITAN XD SV Crew Cab 4×4: $48,770

TITAN XD PRO-4X Crew Cab 4×4: $54,520

TITAN XD SL Crew Cab 4×4: $59,070

TITAN Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4×4: $62,310

Across the board, the 2021 TITAN received a small price increase of $360 for each model. The TITAN XD, on the other hand, received a $450 increase. This price tag bump is a bit of an eyebrow-raiser, considering that these trucks haven’t added any new features for the latest model year.



The past and future of the TITAN line

Photo: Nissan

The Nissan TITAN boasts best-in-class 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque, alongside class-exclusive Nissan Concierge service, which offers live assistance around the clock. While the TITAN is certainly no slouch, it seems as though the TITAN models are coasting on the updates that they received in 2020. These included more horsepower and torque from its 5.6-liter V8 engine, a slightly increased payload, and a nine-speed automatic transmission to replace the outgoing seven-speed model. On the inside, it received a larger, higher-res touch-screen display, additional safety technology, and more standard integrated towing features. It also offered three new grille designs.

The story is similar for the TITAN XD. Nissan’s big truck has long straddled the line between a light-duty full-size truck and a heavy-duty model, and it hasn’t really committed to one side. The latest round of updates brought it additional tech and safety features, much like its smaller sibling. It also did away with its available 5.0-liter diesel engine, which wasn’t a popular pick anyway.

While the TITAN is still a good-looking and capable truck, it lags behind its competitors in terms of power and configuration options. Considering the automaker’s current company-wide revamp, the latest model year could have been a good opportunity for it to gain ground and catch up with the market’s superstars.

Since Nissan shows no sign of trimming the TITAN from its lineup, let’s keep our fingers crossed for a major update to this truck lineup in the coming model years.