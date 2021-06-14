No Comments

Nissan Rogue Named to Most Improved Cars List

2021 Nissan Rogue

Photo: Nissan

Keeping up with the innovations in the auto industry is no easy feat for automakers. But, Nissan has scored some major points and attention for its 2021 redesign of the Nissan Rogue. With a bold look and tech upgrades, the 2021 Nissan Rogue made U.S. News & World Report’s list of The 6 Most Improved Cars of 2021.

The 2021 Nissan Rogue earned praise for its well-designed cabin that boasts quality materials. Updated technologies such as a driver alertness monitor designed to help make your drive safer also earned the redesigned compact SUV positive reviews. The automatic high beam headlights were a definite plus for the SUV, too.

“On top of the expanded tech roster, critics also noted the improvements in driving capability thanks to a new platform that features updates in suspension and steering design. This development in driving comfort is also complemented by supportive seats and a quiet cabin,” according to U.S. News & World Report writers Kevin Linder and Isaac R. Braun.

Rear passengers will also appreciate the increased head- and legroom adds Linder and Braun. Even with the rear seats up, the 2021 Rogue delivers 36.5 cubic feet of space as long as your Rogue doesn’t have a moonroof.

The 2021 Nissan Rogue earned a Top Safety Pick+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the highest rating from the agency.

The automaker’s suite of six driver-assist technologies, Nissan Safety Shield 360, is standard on the 2021 Rogue. The suite includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, and Blind Spot Warning. Under proper conditions, these technologies monitor potential threats and alert you to their existence. Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection and Rear Automatic Braking will even engage the brakes if necessary to help you avoid or minimize an accident. Rear Cross Traffic Alert warns you of dangers behind you when you are moving in reverse while Lane Departure Warning helps you stay safe between the lines.

The 2021 Rogue features 10 standard airbags, crumple zones Zone Body Construction, Easy-Fill Tire Alert, an Anti-lock Braking System, Electronic Brake force Distribution, and Brake Assist.