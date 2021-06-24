No Comments

Nissan Rogue Sport Makes List of Safest Small SUVs of 2021

2021 Nissan Rogue Sport

Photo: Nissan

The popular Nissan Rogue Sport offers a sporty look, a fun-to-drive performance, a spacious cabin, and according to U.S. News & World Report, a safe driving experience. The subcompact SUV earned a spot on the pub’s list of the 14 Safest Small SUVs of 2021.

Available Now: 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport

The 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport is smaller than its sibling the Rogue, but it still offers the same robust driver assist tech, which is a major reason why the Sport secured a mention on the pub’s list. The Nissan Safety Shield 360 is a suite of six driver assist technologies, and it comes standard on both the 2021 Rogue and the 2021 Rogue Sport. Included in the tech suite is Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, and High Beam Assist. Under proper conditions, these systems work to monitor dangers, alert you to their presence, engage the brakes if necessary, keep you in your lane, and illuminate your path at night, respectively.

The 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport also uses Intelligent Forward Collision Warning to help safeguard your journeys. Under proper conditions, the standard tech can monitor the behavior of two vehicles in front of you. The system will alert you to decrease your speed when necessary based on its calculations.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gives the 2021 Rogue Sport a five-star overall safety rating (four stars in frontal crash and rollover testing and five stars in side crash testing) for models equipped with AWD or FWD.

Driving Tips: How to prepare your car for summer travels

In addition to the advanced driver-assist technologies, the 2021 Rogue Sport features the Nissan Advanced Air Bag System, a Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Easy-Fill Tire Alert, Advanced Braking System, and a LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children) system.