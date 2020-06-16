No Comments

Nissan Safety Tech Makes Driving Easier After Quarantine

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

Photo: Nissan

If you’ve been staying home for the past few months during quarantine, your driving skills might be as rusty as your brake rotors.

“You use a lot of reflex memory when you operate a vehicle so if you have been off the roads for a while, now is a good time to understand how these features can truly improve the overall driving experience,” explained Chris Reed, Nissan North America’s senior vice president of Research and Development at the Nissan Technical Center. According to Reed, the automaker’s many helpful tech tools can mitigate driving errors and make the road a safer place for everyone. Here’s an overview of the automaker’s most helpful high-tech tools.

Intelligent safety tech

Photo: Nissan

The NissanConnect infotainment system

Have you forgotten how to navigate certain parts of your town? Turn to NissanConnect, which offers navigation capabilities. Your Nissan model’s infotainment system also offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so you can easily access your favorite navigation, entertainment, and messaging apps while on the go.

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Pulling into a tight spot for curbside grocery pickup or to grab some takeout? You can keep yourself, your Nissan, and your fellow road users safe with Rear Cross Traffic Alert. This handy tech tool alerts you to any obstacles behind your vehicle, so you can take action to avoid a collision.

Traffic Sign Recognition

It can be easy to forget the speed limit and let your lead foot get the best of you. Avoid thoughtlessly speeding with Traffic Sign Recognition. This smart technology can read street signs and remind you of the speed limit.

Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection and Rear Automatic Braking

With summer in full swing and kids spending more time at home, your neighborhood will be packed with youngsters playing outside. Kids don’t always know the rules of the road, but you can do your part to keep them safe by staying alert. And if you get caught off guard, your Nissan can help prevent or mitigate a collision with Automatic Emergency Braking, Pedestrian Detection, and Rear Automatic Braking.

Lane Departure Warning and Blind Spot Warning

If you’re one of the many Americans heading back to the workplace, you may have gotten a little rusty when it comes to navigating through the hustle and bustle of your rush hour commute. Stay safe when changing lanes with Lane Departure Warning, which chimes to let you know when you’re drifting from your lane. You can also get a little help from Blind Spot Warning, which alerts you if there’s an obstacle in your blind spot while you’re trying to change lanes.

These are just a few of the innovative safety features you’ll find on Nissan models. To keep up with the latest Nissan innovations, stay tuned to The News Wheel.