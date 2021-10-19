No Comments

Nissan Scores Two Awards at Miami International Auto Show

2022 Nissan Pathfinder

Photo: Nissan

The 2021 Miami International Auto Show, which started on October 16 and ends on October 24, has honored two Nissan models with its Sobre Ruedas Awards. The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder took home the Sobre Ruedas Best SUV while the 2022 Nissan Frontier earned the Sobre Ruedas Best Medium Pick-Up Truck.

In the Works: Nissan begins production on rugged 2022 Frontier

“We are delighted to bestow two important Sobre Ruedas Awards to two Nissan products this year. This is a testimony of the great quality of both the Pathfinder and the Frontier, but also of the preference they have conquered in the market, particularly among Hispanic consumers,” said Jaime Florez, director, Sobre Ruedas.

2022 Nissan Pathfinder

The 2022 Pathfinder offers a new look, impressive capability, and plenty of family-friendly amenities, which helped secure the Sobre Ruedas Best SUV award. For the first time in its history, the 2022 Pathfinder can accommodate eight people. It comes in four trim levels — S, SV, SL, and Platinum. Each trim is available with two-wheel drive or Intelligent All-Wheel Drive. When properly equipped, the 2022 Pathfinder can tow a maximum weight of 6,000 pounds. Under the hood pumps a 3.5-liter V6 engine paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission with Manual mode to dole out 284 horsepower and 259 lb-ft of torque. It comes standard with six advanced driver-assist technologies, Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, and an available Panoramic Moonroof.

2022 Nissan Frontier

Photo: Nissan

2022 Nissan Frontier

The Nissan Frontier barrels into 2022 with a new, rugged design and innovative tech. The 3.8-liter V6 engine pumps out a best-in-class horsepower rating of 310 and 281 lb-ft of torque. When properly equipped, the 2022 Frontier can tow a maximum weight of 6,720 pounds. It also offers creature comforts such as Apple CarPlay smartphone integration and available tech including a Wi-Fi hotspot, wireless charging for compatible devices, and the NissanConnect 9-inch color touch screen, the largest in its class.

The 2021 Miami International Auto Show takes place at the Miami Beach Convention Center.