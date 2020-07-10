No Comments

Nissan Sentra Is in the Running for Car of the Year Award

2020 Nissan Sentra

Photo: Nissan

The jurors of the North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards revealed its first round of contenders, and the well-equipped, safety-conscious 2020 Nissan Sentra made the cut.

Every year is a challenge for the jurors as there are a lot of vehicles to evaluate and information to gather. This year, though, has presented unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Mark Phelan, Detroit Free Press writer, and 2020 NACTOY juror, this year’s judging process has multiplied the typical obstacles jurors have faced in the past.

“Development and production delays this year promise to make that more of a scramble than usual. At the same time, journalists are figuring out how to evaluate those vehicles when we can’t sit down and grill the executives, engineers, and designers responsible for them,” he says. “It’s like assembling a jigsaw puzzle whose pieces are scattered across an acre.”

Photo: Nissan

2020 Nissan Sentra

The 2020 Nissan Sentra earned praise from Whelan and the other NACTOY jurors from the U.S. and Canada for its stylish aesthetic and a long list of standard features, which includes advanced safety technologies. You’ll have a greater perspective of dangers around you with Blind Spot Warning and Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection.

The 2020 Sentra is wider and sits lower than previous year models and is available at three trim levels — S, SV, and SR. It features a fuel-efficient 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired to an Xtronic Continuously Variable Transmission that generates 149 horsepower and 146 lb-ft of torque. The 2020 Sentra earns EPA-estimated fuel efficiency ratings of 39 mpg on the highway and 29 mpg in the city.

Photo: Nissan

Available interior amenities include a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, and dual-zone automatic temperature control. Staying connected to your friends and family or accessing your preferred apps and entertainment selections are simple with the available NissanConnect technologies. Sync your smartphone easily with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability and fill the cabin with high quality sound thanks to the available Bose Premium Audio System, which features eight strategically placed speakers. The Bluetooth Hands-free Phone System is standard.

The NACTOY jurors are not the only experts impressed with the 2020 Nissan Sentra. Autotrader named it one of the 10 Best Cars for Recent College Graduates in 2020 as well as one of the Best New Cars for 2020.