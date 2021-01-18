No Comments

Nissan Sentra Makes List of Compact Cars with Best Mileage

2021 Nissan Sentra

Photo: Nissan

If saving money on fuel is one of your goals for 2021, then you should consider the 2021 Nissan Sentra. Kelley Blue Book just named the sedan to its list of the 2021 Compact Cars with The Best Gas Mileage.

There is only one powertrain option for the three available trim levels — S, SV, and SR — of the 2021 Sentra — a 2.0-liter Direct Injection Gasoline 16-valve four-cylinder engine paired to an Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission). The powertrain generates 149 horsepower and 146 lb-ft of torque. This powertrain also helps the 2021 Sentra earn EPA-estimated fuel-efficiency ratings of 29 mpg in the city, 39 mpg on the highway, and a combined rating of 33 mpg.

Optimal fuel efficiency also results from a key design feature of the 2021 Sentra — Active Grille Shutters — and a customizable driving mode — Eco Mode.

The front-wheel drive-equipped 2021 Sentra also earned praise from KBB writer Eric Brandt for its “upscale interior and a lot of standard safety tech.”

The 2021 Nissan Sentra also boasts an extensive list of standard and available safety technologies. In fact, it leads its class for offering the most standard safety features. The compact sedan’s focus on safety and improvements made on its optional LED projectors and advanced driver-assist tech earned it a Top Safety Rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Ways to improve fuel economy

Even behind the wheel of the fuel-efficient 2021 Nissan Sentra, there are ways to boost its ratings.

Make sure you regularly monitor the inflation and health of your Sentra’s tires.

Stay on top of your Sentra’s maintenance schedule.

The Sentra offers plenty of trunk space, but overloading its capacity will impact your car’s fuel economy.

Don’t waste fuel by idling; it’s best to turn off the engine instead if you’re at a standstill for more than 30 seconds.

Being a speed demon will only cause you to stop at the gas pump more often.

