Nissan Supports Tennessee and Mississippi Food Banks

Nissan donates to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee

Photo: Nissan

The increasing rates of food insecurity threatening residents in Middle Tennessee and Mississippi has prompted Nissan to double its donation to local food banks. With their support, the food banks will be able to supply more than 1 million meals.

Second Harvest

“Nissan has been a longstanding supporter of Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee for nearly 30 years,” said Nancy Keil, president, and CEO of Second Harvest. “A lot of industries are struggling right now, so we were truly blown away by Nissan’s generosity in doubling their annual gift to $200,000. As we continue to face so much uncertainty, this donation will ensure 800,000 meals are provided to our neighbors in need.”

Nissan and Second Harvest have a long-standing partnership. Nissan has earned the food bank’s first title of Mission Partner. This designation refers to a business or organization that provides financial support of $100,000+ each year. So far, Nissan has donated close to $1.7 million to Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee and five vehicles. Its employees also volunteer their time and energy at the food bank’s warehouses.

Mississippi Food Network and Our Daily Bread

Over the years, Nissan has donated more than $311,000 to the Mississippi Food Network and Our Daily Bread food banks. The Mississippi Food Network also regularly benefits from the volunteer efforts of employees from Nissan’s Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant. The “Meals on Wheels” program at Our Daily Bread received a van from the automaker.

Nissan Supports Mississippi Food Network with a donation

Photo: Nissan

“Nissan has been an integral community partner with Mississippi Food Network for many years, and we look forward to the continued partnership,” said Dr. Charles Beady, CEO of Mississippi Food Network.

Nissan Neighbors, the charitable giving program of Nissan, which is responsible for the donations made to Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee and Mississippi Food Network and Our Daily Bread food banks, focuses on charities dedicated to the environment, humanitarian aid, and education.