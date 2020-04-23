Outlander PHEV Named to List of Best Plug-in Hybrid Cars
The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV landed a spot on Kelley Blue Book’s list of the 10 Best Plug-in Hybrid Cars Under $40,000. Editors at Kelley Blue Book appreciated the SUV’s incredible value, powertrain warranty, and family-friendly amenities.
The PHEV system
The Outlander PHEV switches between three drive modes to enhance performance. For zero-emission driving, you can choose EV Mode so the SUV can run on all-electric power. If you need more power or plan to drive a long distance, you can switch to Series Hybrid Mode or Parallel Drive Mode to get power from a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gas engine.
The Outlander PHEV has an electric driving range of 22 miles and a total driving range of 310 miles. As such, you can drive the SUV to work or to your weekend destinations without worrying about making frequent stops to recharge the battery or fill up the tank.
Safety features
Editors at Kelley Blue Book praised the SUV’s 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, which helps you have peace of mind when embarking on each journey. The SUV also comes with numerous safety technologies, like Forward Collision Mitigation with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.
Cabin amenities
The Outlander PHEV features a spacious and well-appointed cabin for you and your family. The power driver lumbar support seating makes it easy to find a comfortable position, while the heated seating keeps you warm on a chilly morning. Behind the second row, you can place items in 30.4 cubic feet of cargo volume, or you can fold down the second row to utilize up to 66.6 cubic feet of cargo volume for all your family’s gear.
The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV earned a place on the 10 Best Plug-in Hybrid Cars Under $40,000 list for not only offering these fantastic features at a starting price of just $36,295 but also for being the only plug-in hybrid available in its class. Be sure to keep checking The News Wheel to stay up to date on the latest Outlander PHEV news.
