Outlander PHEV Was Europe’s Top-Selling PHEV SUV in 2020

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV was the top-selling plug-in hybrid SUV in Europe last year. When comparing all segments, the Outlander PHEV was also Europe’s second best-selling plug-in hybrid overall.

What were the Outlander PHEV’s sales results?

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

In 2020, Mitsubishi sold 26,673 units of the Outlander PHEV across Europe. Since it first debuted in 2013, the flagship model has been sold in over 60 countries, with more than 270,000 units sold in total.

Moving forward, Mitsubishi intends for the Outlander PHEV as well as other EVs and hybrids EVs to account for 50 percent of its total sales by 2030. In order to make these EVs more attractive to drivers and achieve its sales goal, the automaker is currently working to improve its vehicle technologies.

Features of the Outlander PHEV

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The top-selling Outlander PHEV switches between gas and electric power automatically to improve performance and efficiency. For the 2021 model year, the SUV gets an estimated 74 MPGe combined and has DC fast charging capability. Plus, it offers Normal, Gravel, Snow, Sport, and S-AWC Eco modes to increase traction in different road conditions.

Inside the SUV, there’s seating for up to five and a maximum cargo volume of 66.6 cubic feet with the 60/40 second row folded down. On the upper GT trim level, two power outlets offer 1500W of power for charging your appliances. This trim also adds leather-appointed seats with a diamond quilted pattern and premium gloss black instrument panel accents.

Every trim has dual-zone automatic climate control and push-button start. In addition, the 8.0-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio system comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities.

The 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV recently arrived at dealerships in the U.S. While sales for the Outlander PHEV were down in the U.S. last year, likely due to the pandemic, they should recover in 2021 with the new model now available.