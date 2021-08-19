No Comments

Performance EV Rumored as Chevrolet Camaro Replacement

The Chevy Camaro could soon be driving off into the sunset

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Camaro as we know it may only have a few years left. As part of General Motors’ huge push to introduce new EVs, an electric performance sedan could end up replacing the legendary muscle car.

Smartphone on Your Touch Screen: A guide to using Android Auto in your Chevy

Citing a report by Automotive News, GM Authority suggests that production of the Camaro in its current gas-powered form could wind down by 2024. Its replacement could be a four-door sedan that would incorporate advanced Ultium technology. It’s unclear whether GM would call this new vehicle a Camaro, too, but it seems unlikely that the automaker would stop using such a widely known name.

Sales for the Camaro have declined in recent years, including a drop of more than 38 percent for 2020. The car’s sixth generation came out in 2016 and hasn’t received significant updates for the past several years. Plans for a seventh generation were delayed indefinitely. Due to this limbo, its end has been frequently rumored.

For 2021, the Camaro received a few new features like wireless smartphone integration and additional custom appearance packages. The 2022 model will mostly carry over as well.

Connected on the Go: Apple CarPlay basics for your Chevy vehicle

Photo: Chevrolet

As it stands now, you can purchase the Camaro in eight different trim levels, with all but one of these available in a coupe or convertible configuration. Under the hood, four engine options are offered, ranging from a 2.0-liter turbo that puts out 275 horsepower to a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that delivers a massive 650 horsepower.

Plans for an electric Camaro replacement would fit in well with GM’s overall EV strategy. The automaker’s ambitious roadmap includes 30 new EVs across all its brands by 2025, an essentially all-electric lineup by 2035, and full carbon neutrality by 2040.

To learn more about the Camaro and other Chevrolet models, check out our brand coverage here at The News Wheel.