Lincoln Offering New Black Label Special Edition for 2021 Navigator

2021 Lincoln Navigator Black Label Special Edition Package

The Lincoln Navigator rolls out without any major overhauls for 2021, likely saving something splashy for its midcycle refresh next year (like maybe a Grand Touring plug-in hybrid). Though not much is changing at the core of the lineup, Lincoln is serving up a bit of spice to freshen the stew with the first-ever Lincoln Navigator Black Label Special Edition Package.

With the 2021 Lincoln Navigator Black Label Special Edition Package, Lincoln builds on its popular Monochromatic Package. The Monochromatic Package was recently rolled out across the 2020-21 Lincoln lineup after debuting for the 2020 Navigator Reserve. This spin on the Navigator offers a painted black roof, black mesh Lincoln signature grille, 22-inch 12-spoke Ebony Black-painted aluminum wheels, black mirror caps, and a black rear spoiler.

“The unique black roof coupled with additional monochromatic elements emphasize the strong lines of the Navigator, giving it an even more dramatic look and greater presence on the road,” said Earl Lucas, Lincoln exterior chief designer. “Black is a great partner to almost any color, providing a brighter appearance and more contrast — this makes Navigator really stand out.”

Lincoln offers the Black Label Special Edition Package with six exterior color options: Pristine White, Silver Radiance, Burgundy Velvet, Chroma Molten Gold, Chroma Crystal Blue, and Flight Blue. The latter is a new Navigator color option for 2021.

Black Label popular with Navigator drivers

Lincoln’s high-end Black Label model has been a popular choice since its inception. Lincoln says about 20 percent of all Navigator sales last year came from the top trim level.

The 2021 Lincoln Navigator Black Label carries over the Yacht Club, Destination, and Chalet themes as well as perks like four years of complimentary maintenance. Lincoln prices the Navigator Black Label from $98,125. The Black Label Special Edition Package, available this spring, will set you back an extra $6,695.

Photos: 2021 Lincoln Navigator Black Label Special Edition Package

Shown in Silver Radiance (left) and Pristine White (right)

The roof, the roof, the roof is black-painted

Stylish looking exclusive 22-inch wheels

A stealthier take on the Lincoln signature grille

