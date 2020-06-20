[PHOTOS] Meet the All-New 2021 Nissan Rogue
Nissan’s popular family-friendly crossover just got an extensive makeover for the 2021 model year. The latest model of the Rogue boasts more power, a sleek new look, more technology, and improved safety features. Here’s a look at what’s new on this modern classic.
Exterior design
The 2021 Rogue boasts a bold new look that still stays true to Nissan’s signature styling. It sports a floating roof and a revised V-motion grille alongside new headlights and unique, U-shaped bodyside headlights. And for added visibility, the 2021 Rogue boasts brilliant new multi-level LED headlights to help keep you safe in hazy and dark conditions.
Intelligent Engineering
At every trim level, the Rogue comes equipped with a 2.5-liter inline-four that pumps out 181 horsepower and 181 lb-ft of torque. That’s an improvement of 11 horsepower and 6 lb-ft of torque over last year’s model. Plus, this new dynamo features mirror bore coating, an integrated exhaust manifold, and a variable displacement oil pump to provide a smooth and refined ride. And unlike the previous model, it boasts a Rack Electric Power Steering system to make steering easier. It’s even equipped with the all-new Vehicle Motion Control System, which monitors your behaviors to predict and smooth out your driving experience.
Kid-friendly interior design
The new Rogue is engineered to act as a family hub. With added comfort in both the rear and front seats, every commute and car ride in the Rogue will be a bit more enjoyable. It now boasts ergonomic Zero Gravity reclining rear seats, available rear heated seats, and for the first time ever on the Rogue, an available Tri-Zone Climate Control system. Even the rear doors have been revised to open wider. Plus, the rear seat now offers three places to install a child seat.
Top-of-the-line technology
Since the Rogue is a family favorite, Nissan hasn’t neglected its safety technology. The 2021 model will come standard with the advanced Nissan Safety Shield 360 driver-assist suite. Its myriad of helpful features includes Blind Spot Warning, High Beam Assist, Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, and Rear Intelligent Emergency Braking. You can also enjoy peace of mind by choosing Blind Spot Intervention and the ProPILOT Assist system to take the stress out of long drives.
The 2021 Nissan Rogue will be the first of five all-new models to enter production in the coming year.
Kimiko Kidd is a native Daytonian. She graduated from Wright State University with degrees in environmental science and sociology. She loves her trusty old Honda Civic, but dreams of owning a 1974 Ford Falcon XB with a custom paint job and a vintage Kawasaki Z1000. In her free time, Kimiko can be found watercolor-painting, baking muffins, collecting rocks, playing old-school Nintendo games, writing her novel, sewing stuffed animals, and cosplaying as her favorite Mad Max characters. See more articles by Kimiko.