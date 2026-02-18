Polestar Accelerates Expansion With Four New Models by 2028, Roadster Put on Hold

The Swedish electric performance brand is coming off what it describes as a solid 2025, with retail sales rising 34 percent to 60,119 vehicles. Polestar is now preparing what it calls its “largest model offensive in history,” with several new and updated vehicles scheduled between 2026 and 2028.

At the same time, the most eye-catching model in its lineup, the electric 6 roadster, has been pushed further into the future. Company executives say immediate priorities lie elsewhere.

A Strong 2025 and a Busy Roadmap Through 2028

Polestar reported retail sales of 60,119 vehicles in 2025, marking a 34 percent increase over the previous year, according to Motor1. Building on that momentum, the company confirmed that deliveries of the Polestar 5 will begin in the summer of 2026.

Before the end of 2026, a new version of the Polestar 4 will also go on sale. The brand described it as targeting “a wider customer base by offering more versatility.” While the statement remains vague, the upcoming variant appears to feature a rear window and is said to combine “the space of an estate and the versatility of an SUV.” In practical terms, it is likely a lifted wagon-style interpretation of the model.

Looking further ahead, the next-generation Polestar 2 is scheduled to reach the market in early 2027. In 2028, the company plans to introduce the Polestar 7, a compact crossover positioned as part of its broader expansion strategy.

Next generation Polestar 2 teaser – © Polestar

Polestar 6 Pushed Back as Priorities Shift

Absent from the latest product teasers is the Polestar 6 roadster, first revealed as the O2 convertible concept in 2022. At that time, Polestar indicated that a production version would launch in 2026. That timeline no longer stands.

Theo Kjellberg, Head of Corporate Communications at Polestar, explained the shift in priorities: “The focus right now is getting the Polestar 4 variant, Polestar 2 successor and Polestar 7 completed and on the market. After that, we can turn to Polestar 6. So, by that logic, not before 2028.”

New Polestar 4 Version – © Polestar

When the 6 was initially announced, reports indicated a starting price of $200,000, which would make it the most expensive vehicle ever sold by the brand. For context, the plug-in hybrid Polestar 1 coupe launched in the United States for the 2021 model year at $156,500. Polestar first stated it would build 500 units of the roadster, then later clarified that production could increase if demand proved strong enough.

With the launch still at least a couple of years away, the company is not releasing technical specifications for the production model.

Polestar 7 Teaser – © Polestar

Concept Performance Figures and the Halo Role

The original 2+2 O2 concept combined its convertible design with notable performance claims. The concept featured a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup producing 884 horsepower and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. It was said to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.2 seconds and reach an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h).

The Polestar 6 increasingly resembles the delayed rollout of the second-generation Tesla Roadster. Even under the current plan, a 2028 launch would come six years after the concept debut in 2022. By comparison, the second-generation Roadster was unveiled in 2017 and has yet to enter production.

Polestar O2 concept – © Polestar

For Polestar, the 6 is positioned as a halo model, a low-volume vehicle designed to shape brand identity. Such a convertible could strengthen brand awareness and further distinguish Polestar from Volvo, even if it represents a small fraction of overall sales.

For now, the company’s attention remains firmly on expanding its core lineup before returning to its most ambitious electric sports car.