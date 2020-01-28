No Comments

Police Rescue Thief Who Locked Himself Inside a Ford Focus

Some thieves fall short of their heist goals…like one from the U.K. that got locked in a car

A wannabe thief in the U.K. lost his focus last weekend when he tried to steal a car. Unfortunately, that Focus did not lose him and he found himself trapped inside the very car he was trying to steal.

Last night officers in #Newtown were called to reports of a man acting suspiciously… and arrived to find him locked inside a car with no way out.



A 'cheeky' baton through window and he was again locked up – this time inside a cell – as the car was stolen & on false plates 👀👍 pic.twitter.com/Yc2tvZg5jO — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) January 27, 2020

The story

Per Fox News, the incident occurred on Sunday. The Force Response Unit West Midlands Police received reports about a man trapped inside a parked Ford Focus with stolen plates and acting strangely.

According to the police’s tweet, the officers arrived on the scene to find the thief locked in the car. They had to use a baton to smash the glass windows to extricate the bumbling burglar.

Needless to say, the suspect had just a brief period of freedom before the police locked him up in a jail cell for his misdemeanors. But, as Twitter user Aaron1984 put it, “[it’s] amazing he’s made it through life this far” and he’s a “definite future candidate for the Darwin Awards.”

Why a Focus?

