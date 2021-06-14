Pricing and Updates for 2022 Buick Encore
For the 2022 model year, the Buick Encore will be getting a few tweaks to its features, pricing, and trim level lineup. Here’s a look at what’s changing.
New for 2022
The 2022 Buick Encore will be dropping its base trim level for the upcoming model year. That leaves it with just one trim level: Preferred. The old entry-level Encore started at $24,395, while the Preferred cost a bit more, at $25,795. With the base trim out of the way, the 2022 Encore’s new starting price will be $25,795.
The Encore will also do away with the option for a flat-folding front passenger seat, which was designed to help you carry longer items. But hey, at least the 2022 model year will bring some much-needed pep to the Encore. The newest iteration of Buick’s entry-level crossover will receive a small boost in power. With 17 more horsepower and 29 more lb-ft of torque, the new Encore will deliver 155 horsepower and 177 lb-ft of torque. That puts it on par with the 2021 Buick Encore GX, which boasts a 1.3-liter Turbo dynamo. But aside from those tweaks, the 2022 Encore will mostly be a carryover model.
The future of the Encore
It’s likely that we won’t be seeing any major changes to the Encore until the second-generation model debuts. GM Authority reports that the automaker will base the next-gen Encore on the Chinese version of the model, which uses the Global Emerging Markets Platform. The GEM platform is designed to be streamlined, cost effective, and efficient. And while it may have been designed for drivers in emerging economies, the GEM Platform’s perks will probably find an audience with North American motorists who want high-tech, affordable crossovers.
While we don’t know when the next-gen Encore will hit the market, the 2022 version of the classy crossover will arrive on dealership lots later this summer.
