How to Protect Your Car From Theft This Halloween

Decorating your car’s trunk is a great way to celebrate Halloween while social distancing

Halloween is a fun holiday, full of candy and cool costumes. But with so many strangers coming to your house, it can also be a prime time for car thieves to steal your car right from your driveway. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, Halloween was the third-biggest holiday for car thefts in 2018, right behind New Year’s Day and President’s Day.

Why is Halloween such a popular day for car thefts?

There are a few reasons why Halloween is in the top three holidays for the most car thefts. To start, people are roaming the streets in disguise, with many of them having their heads covered entirely by their costume. That makes it hard to identify a thief if they are caught on camera, since all their distinguishing features are hidden. It’s also a good time for thieves to blend in with the crowd as they case the neighborhood to look for easy marks.

How to prevent car theft on Halloween

The news isn’t all bleak, and there are plenty of things you can do to deter car thieves, on Halloween and beyond.

If you have a garage or car port, stash your vehicle in there to hide it from sight, and make sure you close and lock your garage door. If you don’t have a garage and park in your driveway and on the street, keep a close eye on your car and check up on it when you open the door to distribute candy. Never, ever leave your keys in the ignition if you’re not in the car, and always lock your car and close the windows when you leave it.

It’s also a good idea to install cameras in front of your house to deter thieves. Although Halloween costumes make it harder to identify a thief from camera footage, in general criminals are more likely to focus on a house that doesn’t have any visible security measures than one that has a camera doorbell or security cameras installed on the outside.

Another good year-round tip is to park in a well-lit area if you’re out and about. If you’re at home, make sure all your exterior lighting is functioning and turned on. Thieves are less likely to target a house that has a lot of lighting on the outside since it could make it easier to catch them in the act or identify them after the fact.

There are some security accessories you can add to your car to make it harder to steal, such as a steering column collar, brake and wheel locks, a steering wheel lock, theft deterrent decals, and identification markers. You can also install a tracking device on your vehicle on the off-chance it is stolen to give you an increased likelihood of finding it.

These tips will help deter thieves from your car on Halloween and throughout the year.