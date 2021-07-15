No Comments

Ram 1500 Adds Rebel G/T and Laramie G/T to 2022 Lineup

The 2022 Ram 1500 Rebel G/T

Photo: FCA

Ram is now offering the Rebel G/T and Laramie G/T trims for the 2022 Ram 1500. These new trim levels give the light-duty pickup truck more technologies and luxurious design elements as well as improved capabilities.

Features of the Ram 1500 G/T models

The 2022 Ram 1500 Laramie G/T

Photo: FCA

A decal

Photo: FCA

The center console shifter

Photo: FCA

Both the Rebel G/T and Laramie G/T trims feature the 5.7-liter V8 engine with eTorque mild-hybrid assist, which delivers 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque. Ram only offers these trims in a Crew Cab configuration.

The 2022 Ram 1500 G/T models each come with G/T decals and a sport performance hood, giving them noticeably different looks from the other Rebel and Laramie models in the trim lineup. They also include a factory-installed Mopar cold-air intake and cold-end exhaust.

From the driver’s seat, you can access performance pages, which show your real-time engine performance, g-force, gauges, and timers. If you want to look at this information outside of the cabin or share it with friends, you can download it onto a USB stick.

The Ram 1500 G/T models are also the first models other than the off-roading TRX trim to have a metal pedal kit, paddle shifters, and a console-mounted performance shifter. In addition, you’ll find bucket seats with the G/T logo and high bolsters as well as Mopar all-weather floor mats that help maintain a clean cabin.

The 2022 Ram 1500 Rebel G/T has a starting price of $55,375, and the 2022 Ram 1500 Laramie G/T has a starting price of $55,480. Both trucks also have a $1,695 destination fee. If you’re interested in purchasing them, you’ll just need to wait until the third quarter of 2021 for them to go on sale.