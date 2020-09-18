No Comments

Ram 1500 Is Available with New Center-Mounted Bed Step

Mopar offers a wide variety of accessories to add organization and functionality to Ram vehicles. Now, the brand is offering a new retractable center-mounted bed step for the Ram 1500 to make it easier to access the truck bed.

An overview of the accessory

The retractable center-mounted bed step will deploy if you simply push it with your foot. Once deployed, the step allows you to enter the bed or reach for items with greater ease. It’s comprised of high-strength aluminum and has a black e-coat finish that enables it to blend in well with the rear bumper.

The bed step works well with the multifunction tailgate that’s exclusive to the Ram 1500. This available tailgate comes with the first-of-its-kind 60/40 split swing-away doors, which open up to 88 degrees. As such, it provides added convenience when loading items into the bed.

Additional step options

Ram trucks are also available with a number of other Mopar steps. If the truck has a standard tailgate instead of the multifunction tailgate, you can add a step that lowers from the bumper and retracts as needed to provide an extra foothold.

Mopar offers the Ram 1500 Classic a bed step that can swing out from the rear bumper. Ram Heavy Duty models are available with a high-strength aluminum Mopar step that has a black power-coat finish. This bed step also is able to lower down from the bumper for better bed access and then retract when you don’t need it.

The retractable center-mounted bed step has an MSRP of $395, and the other steps have prices ranging from $304 to $365. These Mopar accessories also come standard with factory-backed warranty coverage. You can purchase a bed step with the Ram truck or as a standalone option.