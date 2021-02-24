No Comments

Ram 1500 Is Sole Truck With 2021 IIHS Top Safety Pick Rating

The 2021 Ram 1500 Tradesman HFE EcoDiesel



The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has named the 2021 Ram 1500 Crew Cab a 2021 Top Safety Pick. This model is both the first and only pickup to earn the rating this year.

Why did the Ram 1500 earn the rating?

The 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition



The Top Safety Pick rating specifically applies to 2021 Ram 1500 Crew Cab models that have the available Advanced Safety Group package of driver assistance features. This package includes Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking, which is the newest requirement for a vehicle to take home the IIHS Top Safety Pick title.

On the Ram 1500, this system uses radar sensors and camera technology to detect an impending frontal impact with pedestrians. The system will warn you of an impact and will then apply the brakes if you don’t act to prevent the impact yourself.

The Ram 1500 was required to offer this system as well as Automatic Emergency Braking, which can detect and warn of a frontal impact with the vehicle ahead of you. The truck earned a “superior” rating for Automatic Emergency Braking and an “advanced” rating for Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking.

The 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Night Edition



The IIHS also put the Ram 1500 Crew Cab through six crashworthiness tests. The truck needed to earn “good” ratings in the moderate overlap front, driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, head restraint, roof strength, and side tests. The truck received the highest score possible for every test.

The final requirement for a model to earn the 2021 Top Safety Pick status is that it must have “acceptable” or “good” headlights. The Ram 1500 meets this requirement with its available headlamps.

The Ram 1500 Crew Cab was also a Top Safety Pick for 2020. It will likely earn this title again next year if the IIHS uses the same testing criteria.