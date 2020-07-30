No Comments

Ram Announces New 2020 Heavy Duty Limited Black Edition

The 2020 Ram Heavy Duty Limited Black Edition

Photo: FCA

Ram Truck is elevating the 2020 Ram Heavy Duty to new heights with the new Limited Black Edition. This edition gives the capable truck a monochromatic look and adds sophisticated design elements to the exterior.

Features of the Limited Black Edition

The luxurious 2020 Ram Heavy Duty Limited Black Edition comes with black exterior accents on the door handles, grille, tow hooks, side-view trailer tow mirrors, and even the headlight and taillight bezels. Dual rear-wheel models boast 17-inch black wheels with machined eyelets, while single rear-wheel models feature 20-inch black wheels. In addition, matte black badging further complements the truck’s bold design.

“Offering a customized look directly from the factory allows customers even more personalization and greater usability,” said Mike Koval Jr., Head of Ram Brand. “The new Ram Heavy Duty Limited Black Edition is another example of how we deliver the most luxurious pickups in the industry.”

The 2020 Ram Heavy Duty Limited Black Edition

Photo: FCA

You can opt for the Limited Black Edition on both the 4×2 and 4×4 configurations. You can also take your pick of either the 6.7-liter Cummins Turbo Diesel, 6.7-liter Cummins Turbo Diesel High Output, or 6.4-liter HEMI V8 engine.

For the 2020 model year, the Ram Heavy Duty has a payload capacity of up to 7,680 pounds and an impressive towing capacity of up to 35,100 pounds. The Ram 2500 offers an optional rear air suspension system with a load-leveling feature and tow driver-selectable ride heights. Meanwhile, the Ram 3500 provides the industry’s only supplemental rear airbag system, which utilizes Hotchkiss leaf springs.

The 2020 Ram Heavy Duty Limited Black Edition will arrive at dealerships during the third quarter of 2020 and have an MSRP of $62,745. If you’re interested in driving a capable and eye-catching truck, be sure to check this model out in person when it makes its debut.