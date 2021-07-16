Ram Introduces the New 2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry Edition
Ram 1500 Lone Star and Big Horn models will now offer the BackCountry Edition for the 2022 model year. This new edition makes the truck more comfortable and off-road capable, and Ram is showing it off at this year’s Chicago Auto Show.
What does the BackCountry Edition include?
The BackCountry Edition stands out from other Ram 1500 models with its 18-inch black wheels, black badging, black tu-tone exterior paint, exhaust tips, headlamp bezels, and running boards. A body-color grille surround also comes standard, and a tonneau cover works to keep items secure in the truck bed.
The 2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry Edition features the 4×4 Off-Road Group as well. This consists of a rear electronic locking axle, a power steering and fuel tank, and skid plates to protect the front suspension. It also has tow hooks, a transfer case, all-terrain tires, hill-descent control, and off-road calibrated shocks to make for smoother drives on rough paths.
The Bed Utility Group adds a deployable bed step, upper adjustable tie-downs, bed lighting, and a spray-in bed liner. It also includes a bed extender if you opt for the RamBox Cargo Management System too.
Inside the cabin, a BackCountry badge appears on the instrument panel, and Mopar all-weather slush mats keep the floor clean. The blacked-out interior features bucket seats in both rows as well.
You can choose either the 4×4 Crew Cab or 4×4 Quad configurations for the BackCountry Edition. Each offers the 5.7-liter V8 engine with and without the eTorque Mild Hybrid Technology System. No matter which powertrain you select, it will deliver 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque.
The 2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry Edition will hit dealerships in the third quarter of 2021 and have a starting price of $40,085 plus a $1,695 destination fee.
