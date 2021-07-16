No Comments

Ram Introduces the New 2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry Edition

The 2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry Edition

Photo: FCA

Ram 1500 Lone Star and Big Horn models will now offer the BackCountry Edition for the 2022 model year. This new edition makes the truck more comfortable and off-road capable, and Ram is showing it off at this year’s Chicago Auto Show.

Learn More About the Ram 1500: How it differs by trim level

What does the BackCountry Edition include?

Photo: FCA

The BackCountry Edition stands out from other Ram 1500 models with its 18-inch black wheels, black badging, black tu-tone exterior paint, exhaust tips, headlamp bezels, and running boards. A body-color grille surround also comes standard, and a tonneau cover works to keep items secure in the truck bed.

The 2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry Edition features the 4×4 Off-Road Group as well. This consists of a rear electronic locking axle, a power steering and fuel tank, and skid plates to protect the front suspension. It also has tow hooks, a transfer case, all-terrain tires, hill-descent control, and off-road calibrated shocks to make for smoother drives on rough paths.

The Bed Utility Group adds a deployable bed step, upper adjustable tie-downs, bed lighting, and a spray-in bed liner. It also includes a bed extender if you opt for the RamBox Cargo Management System too.

The dashboard badge

Photo: FCA

Inside the cabin, a BackCountry badge appears on the instrument panel, and Mopar all-weather slush mats keep the floor clean. The blacked-out interior features bucket seats in both rows as well.

You can choose either the 4×4 Crew Cab or 4×4 Quad configurations for the BackCountry Edition. Each offers the 5.7-liter V8 engine with and without the eTorque Mild Hybrid Technology System. No matter which powertrain you select, it will deliver 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque.

How Does the Ram 1500 Compare to Other Trucks? Side-by-side comparisons

The 2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry Edition will hit dealerships in the third quarter of 2021 and have a starting price of $40,085 plus a $1,695 destination fee.