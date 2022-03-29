No Comments

2022 Ram 1500 Laramie, Chrysler Pacifica Limited Nab Best Interiors Honors

2022 Ram 1500 Laramie looks as good on the inside

Photo: Stellantis

Two of the fanciest vehicles in the Stellantis portfolio — the 2022 Ram 1500 Laramie and Chrysler Pacifica Limited — took two of the top spots on Autotrader’s annual list of the Best Car Interiors Under $50,000.

A minivan? Yes, really

Pacifica Limited’s Premium console is easy for rear passengers

Photo: Stellantis

Autotrader contributor Jason Fogelson ranked the Pacifica Limited No. 2 overall on this year’s list. Recognizing the potential controversiality of putting a minivan so high in the rankings, he backed up the honor by singling out the Limited’s “sophisticated design, luxurious and roomy seating, and attractive finishes and materials throughout the cabin.”

With an MSRP of $49,172, the Pacifica Limited ekes in just under the max $50,000 cutoff. At this trim level, you get plenty of luxury with standard Nappa leather bucket seats as well as a Premium console with dual-level and pass-through storage.

The 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Limited also offers cutting-edge tech. In addition to class-leading standard safety, the Limited gets Uconnect 5 Nav, a built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Ram 1500 Laramie stands alone among trucks

The Ram 1500 Laramie is cozy, comfy, and plenty bold

Photo: Stellantis

The 2022 Ram 1500 Laramie is a slightly less surprising entrant on the list of the Best Car Interiors Under $50,000. Coming in at No. 8 overall and also just squeezing in under the roof at $49,250 MSRP, the Laramie is the only truck to make the list. Its competitors in the sub-$50K price range include the Ford F-150 Lariat, Chevrolet Silverado RST, GMC Sierra Elevation, and Toyota Tundra Limited.

“In a class where too much macho can easily overwhelm the senses, the Ram 1500 makes a case for confident elegance,” Fogelson writes. He points to the center stack, which includes the 8.4-inch touch screen, as the most striking feature. But there’s plenty more to go around with a 7-inch digital cluster, leather-trimmed front seats with heating and ventilation, and an Alpine nine-speaker audio system.