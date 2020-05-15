No Comments

Redesigned Buick GL8 ES and GL8 Legacy Go on Sale in China

Photo: Buick

China’s Buick GL8 multi-purpose vehicle lineup recently welcomed a pair of redesigned models: the GL8 ES and the GL8 Legacy.

The all-new GL8 ES and GL8 Legacy join the G8 Avenir, which came out in April. Both of these premium minivan-like vehicles feature significantly upgraded efficiency, technology, and design.

“The GL8 has been a phenomenon from the start, defining China’s high-end MPV segment,” said Molly Peck, SAIC-GM’s executive director of Buick sales and marketing. “The latest variants build on Buick’s unmatched MPV expertise, offering exceptional styling, comfort, and functionality across the lineup that will go beyond our customers’ expectations.”

Buick GL8 ES

Slotting just below the GL8, Avenir, the GL8 ES has been thoroughly reimagined both inside and out. The exterior features a signature chrome grille, new LED headlamps, and a sleeker look. The cabin offers chrome trim, upscale stitching, and expanded seating space for up to seven people. Amenities like QuietTuning technology, Bose Centerpoint® surround sound, and an easy-access third row make travel more pleasant.

The Buick eConnect 3.0 infotainment system includes a 12.3-inch touch screen, a head-up display, voice recognition, a streaming mirror, and over-the-air technology updates. The GL8 ES also offers available safety systems like Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Collision Assistance, and Side Blind Zone Alert. Under the hood, it’s equipped with a 233-horsepower 2.0-liter Ecotec engine and nine-speed Hydra-Matic intelligent transmission that improve the model’s efficiency by 8 percent.

The Buick GL8 Legacy Welfare edition comes with seats that swivel outside the cabin

Photo: Buick

Buick GL8 Legacy

The GL8 Legacy is the lineup’s entry-level model. It can seat seven passengers, or the third row can fold down to accommodate extra cargo. Key changes for the new generation include a big panoramic sunroof, interior wood accents, and upgraded OnStar online services.

The GL8 also offers a new Legacy Welfare edition that provides greater comfort and access for passengers with disabilities. Its adjustable electric swivel seats can rotate outside the vehicle for easier entry and exit and include locking and memory functionality for added convenience.

The next-generation Buick GL8 Legacy and GL8 ES are both available now at dealerships throughout China.