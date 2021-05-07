No Comments

Refreshed 2022 Lexus ES is Headed to Canada

Photo: Lexus

The 2022 Lexus ES is coming to Canada with a wealth of new and updated features. From its tech tools and styling to its driver-assist features and interior comforts, here’s a look at what’s new on this luxury sedan.

Keep Your Lexus Safe: Learn about Lexus Extra Care Protection

Exterior design updates

Photo: Lexus

The 2022 Lexus ES sports a new Graphite-painted grille design on all trim levels except the F Sport. The updated grille sports concentric “L” shapes that fan out from the Lexus badge. It’s complemented by a variety of wheel options. It comes standard with a 17-inch design with V-shaped spokes, but also offers an 18-inch split 10-spoke wheel, a five-spoke noise reduction wheel, and 19-inch exclusive five-spoke black wheels for the ES F Sport model. The luxury sedan also gained a couple of new exterior color options: Iridium and Cloudburst Gray.

Connectivity and Safety

Photo: Lexus

An updated infotainment system is the most notable change to the 2022 Lexus ES. The Lexus Multimedia System offers a standard 8-inch touch screen and an available 12.3-inch display. In addition to now featuring touch-screen capabilities, the screens themselves have been re-positioned to be more ergonomic and accessible to the driver. The 2022 ES also sports a redesigned instrument panel with a more seamless design and a cleaner layout.

For the 2022 model year, the Lexus ES is replacing the Lexus Safety System+ 2.0 with the Lexus Safety System+ 2.5. The latest edition of this advanced safety suite adds updated camera and radar technology to improve the accuracy of its frontal collision warning, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, and bicyclist detection features. It also adds Intersection Turning Assist, which helps you avoid colliding with crossing pedestrians or oncoming traffic. Its other new driver-assist feature is Emergency Steering Assist, which boosts your stability when you make evasive driving maneuvers.

Designed With the Tech-Savvy Driver in Mind: Learn about connectivity on Lexus models

Pricing details are expected to surface closer to launch. The 2022 Lexus ES is expected to arrive in Canada and the United States this fall, along with other 2022 models like the 2022 Lexus IS.