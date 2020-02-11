No Comments

Regina King Stars in the New Cadillac “Make Your Way” Campaign

Photo: Cadillac

Cadillac and Academy Award-winning actress Regina King have teamed up to introduce the automaker’s latest ad campaign, entitled “Make Your Way.” The new ad series debuted on February 4, during the broadcast of the Oscars.

Care for Your Cadillac: Choose certified service for your ride

The road to success

Oscar®-winning actress and acclaimed director Regina King behind the scenes with the 2021 Cadillac Escalade.

Photo: Cadillac

Seeing ties between Cadillac’s brand and her personal philosophies, King lent her voice and talent to the “Make Your Way” campaign. In the first ad, she recounts her storied career, successes, and work ethic.

“Cadillac has always represented success…there’s a swagger, a sexiness, to the vehicles. There’s also a realness and a sense of ambition that I identify with. Through sheer perseverance, I’ve found my way through doors some never thought possible,” King said. There’s a real connection for me with Cadillac, and that is why I wanted to get involved.”

If you want to hear King in her own words, take a look at the video below.

“Making Your Way” to victory

The automaker produced two other minute-long ads, which also premiered during the Oscars. They’re entitled “No Barriers” and “Finish Line,” and they both showcase the willpower and tenacity it takes to succeed. Have a look below:

According to Melissa Grady, the Cadillac chief marketing officer, “Cadillac is inspired by those who have a passion for what’s next. They make their way by going through obstacles, not around them.” Although perhaps not as literally as in the “No Barriers” commercial, one should add.

Grady further comments, “Such unwavering self-determination pushes them to succeed and inspires others to do the same. That’s the heart of ‘Make Your Way’ and the soul of Cadillac.”

A history with the Oscars

The Oscars are all about celebrating hard work, creativity, and success, so it’s only natural that Cadillac and the Academy Awards have a long-standing partnership. For the past seven years, the ceremony has been Cadillac’s premier spot to launch new campaigns and introduce new vehicles. Last year, the automaker unveiled its “Rise Above” campaign, featuring music by Childish Gambino.

A Legacy of Quality: Check out these Certified Pre-Owned Cadillac models