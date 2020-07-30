No Comments

Road Trips Top of Mind for Americans Says Nissan Survey

A road trip is a summer staple. This year, thanks to the pandemic, road trips are more popular than ever. A new study commissioned by Nissan says 71 percent of Americans feel more comfortable behind the wheel than in an airplane seat for their summer getaway. And, it’s not just young drivers or families who are eager to hit the open road. Eighty-five percent of Americans aged 65 and older prefer car travel to flying.

This summer, survey respondents are focused on outdoor adventures. Whether camping or boating, this year’s road trip requires serious gear and a vehicle with serious towing power. Some road trippers are planning to rent recreational vehicles or purchase vehicles that have serious towing capabilities.

“Towing can be intimidating for first-timers and even those with experience,” said Jared Haslam, vice-president, Product Planning, Nissan North America. “Before hitting the road, it’s important to do your homework and understand what your vehicle is capable of — and, just as importantly, understand that with the right vehicle and a bit of practice, you have all the tools necessary to pull off a dream vacation on wheels.”

Nissan offers several options in its lineup to fulfill your towing needs. When properly equipped the 2020 Nissan Rogue tows a maximum weight of 1,100 pounds while the 2020 Nissan Murano can tow a maximum of 1,500 pounds. The 2020 Nissan Armada is rated for a maximum towing capacity of 8,500 pounds. The truck lineup from Nissan, the Frontier, TITAN, and TITAN XD can tow a maximum of 6,720 pounds, 9,370 pounds, and 11,000 pounds, respectively. The Nissan NV Passenger maxes out at 8,700 pounds for towing capability.

2020 Nissan Rogue

Photo: Nissan

2020 Nissan Murano

Photo: Nissan

2020 Nissan Armada

Photo: Nissan

2020 Nissan Frontier

Photo: Nissan

2020 Nissan TITAN XD Platinum Reserve

Photo: Nissan

To help boost your towing confidence, especially if you are new to the towing game, Nissan recommends a few safety tips to keep in mind. Make sure the vehicle you are driving is capable of handling what you are towing. You will want to check that all vehicle fluids are at capacity, and pressure on all tires — vehicle and trailer — are at recommended psi. Make sure your hitch is correct and all lights are working.

Stay safe and enjoy your road trip journey!