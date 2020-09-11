No Comments

Rumor: Corvette Stingray Going Electric by 2023?

Is the Stingray going electric? The rumor mill says yes!

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet’s journey to EV production has been a slow one. When compared to competitors like Volkswagen, Chevy is trailing behind in its development of electric vehicles. However, that doesn’t mean that Chevy EVs aren’t coming. And when they do come, it’s possible that legendary Chevy vehicles like the Corvette will finally go electric. A recent rumor seems to indicate that this is not only possible, but probable. The Corvette Stingray may be going electric by 2023.

Electric by 2023: is it possible?

This rumor comes courtesy of GMTrucks.com, and indicates that an electric Stingray may be forthcoming in only three years. More specifically, they report that this supposed Stingray will feature an electric All-Wheel Drive option. Vehicles with eAWD feature electric motors that power their front wheels. This means that the rumored Stingray wouldn’t be entirely electric, but certainly a step in the right direction, nonetheless.

If this rumor is true, this Stingray would also be the first Corvette with an AWD option. It’s also been suggested that Chevy would likely choose to promote the vehicle as an eAWD performance ride, rather than as a hybrid. The exact reasoning for this is unknown, but it may be a tactic to combat any stigma Chevy may feel is attached to operating within the electric segment. No information on how many electric motors would be included — or if the vehicle would feature a plug-in feature — is known at this time.

While unconfirmed, the rumor does make sense when compared to other evidence. In an interview with chief Corvette engineer Tadge Juechter conducted by Autoline After Hours, it was revealed that plans to electrify the Corvette were definitely in the works. The Stingray rumor is alleged to have originated from internal GM documents, and if true, would confirm Chevy’s plans for future Corvettes.

Stay tuned to The News Wheel for more information on this rumor as it becomes available.