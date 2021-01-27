No Comments

Signs Your Vehicle Needs Immediate Service

Photo: Mazda

It’s easy to neglect vehicle maintenance. Oftentimes, dashboard lights and strange noises go ignored, since it can be tough to find the time and money to have your vehicle serviced. That said, there are some warnings that shouldn’t be neglected, since they’re solid signs of imminent vehicle failure. Here’s a look at what to keep an eye out for.

Strange smells

If you find yourself stocking up on air fresheners, your car may have a serious underlying issue. Foul scents usually point to an engine oil issue, but they can also indicate other urgent problems. A sulfurous, rotten-egg-like stink usually means that your vehicle needs a new catalytic converter. But if you smell burning, don’t delay — that can be an indicator that your vehicle has a serious electrical issue. And if you can’t identify the scent, but smell something off about your vehicle, you can’t go wrong with bringing it in for a checkup.

Bad vibrations

Photo: Mazda

Feel shakiness when you’re shifting, braking, or steering? That can point to a wide variety of vehicle issues, all of which should be taken seriously. Shaky, noisy, or grinding brakes can mean that it’s time to get the brake pads replaced. Jittery driving can also be attributed to a flat tire or low oil. But if you’ve checked your vehicle and those issues aren’t at fault, it’s possible that your car’s engine could be ailing. Have your vehicle serviced as soon as possible.

Smoke struggles

Unless it’s a small trail coming out of the exhaust pipe, a smoking vehicle is a bad sign. Smoke from under the hood means that your engine is overheating, which can result in long-term, major damage. To limit the damage, turn off your vehicle and have it towed to a service center. And if your car has black smoke billowing out the tailpipe, you’re likely dealing with an issue in the fuel line. Blue-tinged smoke indicates oil burning, while white smoke can point to radiator problems.

Dashboard lights

Yeah, you knew we’d mention it — the irritating “check engine” light and its neighbors warrant your attention. When they’re yellow, they’re signs that your car needs maintenance. But when they turn red or blink, it’s a different story. Red or blinking symbols mean imminent vehicle failure. This is particularly critical for brake- and engine-related lights, so don’t delay bringing your vehicle in for service. If your car’s too far from the shop for immediate service, it may be worth it to call a tow truck.

Give your brakes a break

Without a doubt, the brake system is among the most important components of your vehicle. Soft or hard brakes can indicate an issue with your vehicle’s brake lines, brake fluid, or brake cylinder. That’ll ruin your stopping power, so have your car serviced as soon as possible.

