Start a New Tradition with Nissan Snowflake Patterns

Photo: Nissan

It’s Christmas Eve, which means the stores are packed and you probably have little to no chance of getting a few more ornaments to fill out your tree. Nissan Canada is here to the rescue with patterns to make snowflakes based on the all-electric Nissan LEAF and Ariya.

Before you roll your eyes, know that these patterns aren’t outlines of vehicles to throw off your theme. They’re based on the basic brush strokes designers use to start each project. Paper toy maker Tongui helped Nissan make the patterns you see below to make sure both snowflake options complement your tree or other winter decorations.

“First, you roughly define the proportion of your vehicle, depending on whether you are working on a crossover, a sports car or a small car. You only need a few lines for that,” says Matthew Weaver, Vice President Design, Nissan Europe. “Some lines are very distinctive for our vehicles, such as the floating roof on Ariya. I believe the fewest strokes to form the vehicle shape is ideal. It determines whether your car is recognizable and sometimes it makes it iconic.”

Holiday celebrations look a lot different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Start a new tradition with your household and print out snowflake patterns for all to use. The car fans can use the Nissan guides to make snowflakes of various sizes for use around your home, and you can check the internet for more patterns based on things you love (there has to be a Frozen one somewhere). While you sit around the fire (real or streaming on TV) on Christmas Eve, have fun cutting out the shapes or making designs of your own to spread festive joy all over your dwelling.

The best thing about decorating with snowflakes is that they can stay up all winter long instead of just for Christmas.

If you do choose to use the Nissan patterns, tag them with #NissanHoliday to share them with other Nissan fans.

From The News Wheel family to yours, we hope you have a safe and festive holiday season.